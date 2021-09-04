New shop units bid for former office building in Lowestoft withdrawn

Published: 5:49 AM September 4, 2021 Updated: 6:15 AM September 4, 2021

A scheme that could have transformed the site of large former offices close to a town centre has now been withdrawn.

Plans to convert a building that had been vacant for almost two years with four new retail units had been proposed - with a fish and chip shop and convenience store potentially earmarked.

The change of use scheme to convert the former Shaw Trust offices was lodged with East Suffolk Council in September last year.

The vacant building near to Lowestoft town centre, at 15 Milton Road East, had closed "at the end of 2019."

Having remained empty ever since, it was hoped that a new lease of life could be provided with plans that centred around a change of use scheme to convert a single storey, purpose built office building into four retail shops.

A design and access statement submitted to the council by agent Stephen Barrett, on behalf of the applicant Piratherepan Rajakoon, stated: “Change of use plans from offices (Class E) to a fish and chip take-away (A5) and to form three additional shop units, comprising a licenced convenience store with two other units, possibly for greengrocery and a delicatessen."

With the site measuring 2,368 sq ft, it added: “With the demise of local shops in the immediate vicinity, there is a need to introduce new small business outlets, trying to inject some enthusiasm for other vacant units to follow suit.

“This proposed development will also provide labour for around 16 people."

The former Shaw Trust offices in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

At the time, it concluded: “The existing building is looking very tired and will be smartened up, with rendering, re-decoration and signage.

“The proposed redevelopment of this site will inject new life into the area, together with providing job opportunities.

“There is a need for a convenience store in this part of the town and will give an ideal opportunity for a greengrocer, delicatessen, or similar, to open a complimentary business.”

However the application was withdrawn last week.