Lowestoft theatre to host first live performance in 16 months

Published: 4:05 PM July 21, 2021

Frankie's Guys will take to the Marina Theatre stage in Lowestoft with their celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Management at a coastal theatre admitted they were "very excited" as they prepare to stage its first live show since before the pandemic began.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is set to open its auditorium this Saturday, July 24, for the first live show since March 2020.

Popular returning show, Frankie’s Guys, will take to the stage with their celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.



The theatre's chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “We are very excited to be hosting our first live public event since March 2020.

"It has taken a lot to get us to this point, we are a much smaller team now and we’ve worked really hard to ensure that we are ready to welcome live audiences back.

“We want to make sure our customers feel safe coming back to us.

"Our staff will still be wearing masks and we are encouraging our customers to do so too.



"All screens and hand sanitising stations are staying in place and our staff are still doing two lateral flow tests a week."

Mrs Butler Smith added: "We will continue to clean all areas of the theatre as rigorously as we have been throughout the pandemic and our auditorium will continue to be sanitised regularly with our fogger.

"Frankie’s Guys has been sold as a non-socially distanced event so we would encourage anyone with concerns to contact our Box Office team and we will do what we can to make them feel comfortable."

Next Wednesday, July 28, Marina regular Neil Sands will take to the stage with his show Bringing Back the Good Times.

The show promises to be a trip down memory lane as audiences are treated with hits from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Throughout August the Marina Theatre will showcase an exciting range of films with Cruella, In the Heights, Dream Horse and Off the Rails all in the mix.

To find out more about all the shows and films visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk