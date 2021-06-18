Free parking scheme extended to support vaccination staff

Published: 6:52 PM June 18, 2021

Free parking for NHS vaccination centre workers across East Suffolk will be free until July 19. - Credit: PA

Free parking will remain in place for healthcare staff working in vaccination centres across East Suffolk.

During the emergency response period, a Government scheme enabled NHS workers, health and social care staff and NHS volunteer responders to access parking concessions in council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays.

This national scheme will expire on June 21, but East Suffolk Council will continue to provide free parking for vaccination staff and volunteers until the full easing of current restrictions, currently expected to be July 19.

Cllr Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport said: “The rollout of the vaccination programme across the country has been incredible and we want to continue to support healthcare staff and volunteers who are working tirelessly to deliver vaccinations to East Suffolk residents.”

The extension to the parking pass only applies to those working at vaccination sites and does not extend to wider health and social care staff. Health and social care workers who need to park in resident parking zones can register for permits, known as ‘carer vouchers’ at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/parking