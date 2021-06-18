News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Free parking scheme extended to support vaccination staff

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:52 PM June 18, 2021   
Almost a third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now received both doses of the coronavirus vacc

Free parking for NHS vaccination centre workers across East Suffolk will be free until July 19. - Credit: PA

Free parking will remain in place for healthcare staff working in vaccination centres across East Suffolk.

During the emergency response period, a Government scheme enabled NHS workers, health and social care staff and NHS volunteer responders to access parking concessions in council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays.

This national scheme will expire on June 21, but East Suffolk Council will continue to provide free parking for vaccination staff and volunteers until the full easing of current restrictions, currently expected to be July 19.

Cllr Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport said: “The rollout of the vaccination programme across the country has been incredible and we want to continue to support healthcare staff and volunteers who are working tirelessly to deliver vaccinations to East Suffolk residents.”

The extension to the parking pass only applies to those working at vaccination sites and does not extend to wider health and social care staff. Health and social care workers who need to park in resident parking zones can register for permits, known as ‘carer vouchers’ at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/parking

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fire spexhall way

Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
woodland fire

Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
This blue camper van was gutted by a fire on the A47 at Hopton-on-Sea on Monday.

Norfolk Live

Classic VW camper van gutted by fire on A47

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Maintenance work is likely to be carried out overnight at Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge. Picture: Nick

Highways England

Bridge to close with traffic diverted for 'routine' maintenance

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus