Special days out exhibition to focus on Lowestoft's tourism heritage

Published: 10:29 AM July 8, 2021

A former Lowestoft Corporation Bus from the East Anglia Transport Museum will be at the free to enter Tourism Exhibition and Public Transport Advice Clinic at Lowestoft Station this Saturday. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

A tourism exhibition will take centre stage as the Parcels Office at Lowestoft railway station reopens to the public this Saturday, July 10.

A public transport advice clinic hosted by members of the East Suffolk Transport Association (ESTA) will be held as part of the special Days Out exhibition.

The event, which is free to enter, runs from 10am to 4pm. Organised by ESTA, the Lowestoft Central Project and the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, one of the vintage former Lowestoft Corporation buses at East Anglia Transport Museum at Carlton Colville will be parked at the station transport interchange throughout the day.

Chairman of ESTA, Trevor Garrod said: “Our members are pleased to be able to share advice on bus and rail routes in the area including providing timetables for the majority of local services.”

Community Rail Development officer, Martin Halliday added: “Sustainable travel is a key focus of Community Rail Partnerships this year and with the Wherry Lines and Bittern Line running from Norwich through the Broads National Park to the coast, we are delighted to be able to share information on the numerous attractions and places to visit along these routes.”