Milestone hit as friends raise £360,000 over 21 years

They have teamed up over the past 21 years to organise numerous events that have boosted worthy causes.

And now two fundraising champions, whose lives have been touched by cancer, are celebrating once more after reaching another major milestone.

Fantastic fundraisers Zoiyar Cole and Janet Ellis have donated more than £4,000 that has been raised this year to charities and organisations across Waveney and Great Yarmouth.

Fundraisers Zoiyar Cole and Janet Ellis, pictured in 2017. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

It takes the overall running total raised by Mrs Cole and Mrs Ellis over 21 years - since they first started fundraising in 2000 - to an amazing £360,601.

Since the Pakefield fundraisers set up the Paul Cole Cancer Fund in 2000, in memory of Mrs Cole’s son who died from Bowel cancer in 1999, aged just 35, many groups, organisations and individuals have benefitted from the remarkable voluntary work.

The money has been raised through activities including the sale of knitted Easter chicks and knitted poppies as well as donations from businesses.

Mrs Cole said: "The Paul Cole Cancer Fund has reached our target of £360,000 - in fact we’ve raised £360,601."

This year eight charities and deserving good causes have benefitted from the fundraising efforts with donations to number of organisations totalling £4,037.

As well as raising money to fund an observation machine that was donated to the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in October, donations have also been made to Pakefield Primary School, Steven Harper, Marie Curie, Little Lifts, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Louise Hamilton Trust.

The vital monitoring equipment was presented to the hospital's cancer unit in October.

Mrs Cole added: "This year I have also managed to make and sell 600 Poppies from a red material which raised £1,115 for the Royal British Legion.

"I want to thank all the businesses and individuals who have supported and sponsored me this year.”

Mrs Cole is still keen to receive donations of wool - particularly yellow wool - for next year’s Easter chicks.

To help with wool donations, call Mrs Cole on 01502 513573.