Funding boost for essential disability support services

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:49 AM October 11, 2021   
east suffolk council

The extensive survey has been carried out by East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Archant

Services providing support to those living with a disability in East Suffolk have been given an extra boost following a decision to increase council funding for two established organisations.

At a meeting last week (October 5), East Suffolk Council’s cabinet agreed to increase funding for support services which provide advice and information to people with disabilities in the district.

In the north of the district, disability support is provided by Disability Advice North East Suffolk (DANES) and by Disability Advice Service – East Suffolk (DAS) in the south.

With funding already provided to DANES, this sum will now be increased to £10,000 per year - with DAS also now to receive £10,000 funding per year, ensuring these essential services are supported across the district.

DANES celebration event Lowestoft

Mayor Alan Green and Trish Riches with Peter Aldous, Beth Tyrell, Margaret Oldman, Gwen Parsons, Debbie Amor, Gemma Austin and Pauline Wilcox at the event. - Credit: Mick Howes

DANES currently operates from a council-owned building and the value of this contribution is approximately £2,000.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, Letitia Smith

East Suffolk Council cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, Letitia Smith - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “In East Suffolk, we have a higher-than-average proportion of people living with disabilities and life-limiting long-term conditions.

"Given the impact of the pandemic on people with disabilities and the increase in demand seen by both organisations, this investment is vital to ensure people in East Suffolk can continue to receive this essential support.”

Both DAS and DANES provide free independent advice, helping people with applications for benefits and housing, challenging discrimination, ensuring equality of opportunity and empowering people with disabilities to maximise their choice and control over their lives.

Last month, DANES marked a memorable occasion with a special celebration.

Having helped and provided support to thousands living with disabilities across Lowestoft and North East Suffolk over the past 35 years, Disability Advice North East Suffolk - or D.I.A.L. as it used to be known - a celebratory event was held at the Hotel Victoria.

DANES 35-year celebration cake

The DANES 35-year celebration cake. - Credit: Mick Howes

You can contact Disability Advice North East Suffolk (DANES) by calling 01502 511333 or emailing info@danesonline.co.uk

Find out more at www.lowestoftdial.co.uk

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

