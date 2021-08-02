Joy as funding boost awarded to school creating sensory playground

Published: 11:05 AM August 2, 2021

Pictured L-R: Amy Vallis (ECCH Staff Director and Physiotherapy Team Leader), Zoe Tyrrell (ECCH Adult Triage Coordinator), Zoe’s son Xander (Warren pupil), Matthew Mortlock (Warren pupil), Debi Scarlett (Warren School TA) and Jenny Cockrill (Warren School teacher and Chair of the Warren Association). - Credit: Warren School

A school which is looking to transform its playground into a sensory playground has been awarded £2,000 from two organisations to make this dream come true.

Warren School in Lowestoft, which caters for children with complex needs and learning difficulties has received donations from East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) and Persimmon Homes.

ECCH has donated £1,000 after the school was nominated by staff.

Jumping for joy at Warren School. - Credit: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes selected Warren School to receive £1,000 funding through its Building Futures scheme.

The school has been fundraising for the playground but this was difficult during the pandemic when fundraising efforts were limited.

Jenny Cockrill, teacher and chair of the Warren Association, said: “We are very grateful to East Coast Community Healthcare for their donation, which will go towards making our dream playground - ‘a special playground for a special school’ - a reality.

"We are thankful for all the hard work that ECCH carry out and we are honoured to have been chosen as their charity.”