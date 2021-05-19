Funding scheme launched for Lowestoft community groups

Published: 3:18 PM May 19, 2021

A second round funding scheme of up to £1,500 has been launched by East Suffolk Council aiming to help some of Lowestoft's community groups.

The Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership launched its Small Grant Scheme in December last year and the second round aims to enable local community groups to apply for funding.

The scheme is aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness and improving the services available to young people with funding available for groups in the town which help address these issues.

Jenny Ceresa, councillor for Lowestoft South and chair of the partnership, said: “I am really pleased to launch the second round of our Small Grant Scheme to local community and voluntary groups.

"The scheme is aimed at helping these local groups deliver a ranger of projects, activities and services to our communities which tackles the priorities set out by the Partnership to improve and enhance the lives of local residents.”

The scheme, which is open for applications until June 15, offers grants of up to £1,500.