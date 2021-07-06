Lifeline funding ensures survival of community group for elderly

Published: 11:03 AM July 6, 2021

Lifeline funding has been granted to a community group for the elderly which has been running for more than 30 years.

The Oulton Happy Circle Club is run by a team of volunteers and members who are mostly over 80 years old and meet weekly at Oulton Community Centre, for friendship, card games and bingo.

Following a successful application to the Lowestoft and Northern Parishes Community Partnership’s Small Grant Scheme, the Oulton Happy Circle Club has received £1,200 which will ensure the club can continue to operate safely.

The funding will enable the club to continue operating post-pandemic. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Paul Ashdown, East Suffolk ward councillor for Lothingland and chair of the partnership, said: "The Oulton Happy Circle provides an opportunity for local older people to meet and spend time together and this funding will ensure this opportunity continues to be available."

Brian Hunter, from Oulton Happy Circle said: “On behalf of the Happy Circle Club, we are very grateful that this welcome funding will enable the club to continue to provide every Tuesday afternoon the opportunity to meet safely with friends.”