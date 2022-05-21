Community response hailed as Tilli, five, continues recovery after stroke

Family, friends and supporters of a battling five-year-old girl who suffered a stroke have praised the community spirit after funds were raised for an appeal to aid her rehabilitation.

After suffering a seizure at Red Oak Primary School in Kirkley, Lowestoft last month, Tilli Cremin was rushed to hospital.

With her parents Carly and Zak Cremin receiving a call from the school on the morning of Tuesday, April 5, to say that an ambulance was on its way, the brave youngster was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Not long after her family had arrived she suffered another seizure and was taken for tests and scans.

It was later confirmed she had suffered a stroke and Tilli was transferred to the Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, where she spent two weeks recovering.

At the end of last month, Tilli's aunt Amy Matthews set up an online GoFundMe page to raise vital funds.

Entitled 'Help Tilli Cremin with rehabilitation after stroke' more than 225 online donations have now been made - with £7,570 having been raised.

The Cremin family at the coffee, cake and raffle sale. - Credit: Mick Howes

And that sum is being boosted by a coffee, cake and raffle that was held at Whitton Residents Hall in Hawthorne Avenue, Lowestoft from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 21.

With the aim of raising £15,000 to help fund treatment with Constraint Induced Movement Therapy (CIMT) in Manchester, Mrs Matthews said: "We have had a good turnout already and I am pleased with how it is all going.

"We have been really busy from the first minute we opened and I'm positive we are going to raise the monies we need for the rehabilitation for her upper limbs in Manchester on June 6.

Tilli Cremin with Mr Snuggles. - Credit: Mick Howes

"She is a lot better and is doing really, really well.

"In the mornings she is OK, but come the afternoon Tilli gets fatigued and her speech is mumbled.

"A big thank you goes out to the community who have all rallied round in such a short amount of time.

Tilli Cremin at the coffee, cake and raffle sale. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Everyone has been so kind - from the businesses donating prizes or people who have donated to the GoFundMe page, which is still open.

"They have all been really, really good.

The Cremin family at the coffee, cake and raffle sale. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had more than 70 prizes for the raffle and this will be drawn at 4pm on Sunday afternoon."

Show your support

As well as cakes and refreshments on sale, residents from Harleston House care home in Lowestoft attended on the day and there was time for Tilli to have "lots of cuddles" with her new big bear, called Mr Snuggles that was donated to her by Claremont Pier.

Tilli Cremin with Mr Snuggles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Next month Tilli and her family will stay in Manchester, as she undergoes the rehabilitation for her upper limbs as sessions are planned to be held three hours a day for four weeks.

And next week the family will find out whether she has been accepted to go to the Children’s Trust Chadworth for an eight-week referral for specialist rehabilitation.

To support the 'Help Tilli Cremin with rehabilitation after stroke' appeal follow this link.