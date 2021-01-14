Cortège to honour company founder at funeral service

Published: 1:55 PM January 14, 2021

Tributes were paid after the death of Ron Harrod, aged 89. Picture: Courtesy of the Harrod family - Credit: Courtesy of the Harrod family

A poignant procession is set to make its way through south Lowestoft to remember the well-respected founder of an internationally recognised company.

People are expected to pay their respects as a funeral cortege honours Ron Harrod.

Keen Rotarian and founder of Harrod UK, Mr Harrod, 89, died on December 29.

A cavalcade of Harrod UK vehicles has been arranged to precede the hearse before a private family funeral service on February 5.

A Harrod UK spokesman said: "The cortège will be flanked front and back by a Harrod lorry and Harrod vans.

"It will start outside the warehouse on Cooke Road, next to Smith Timber, at 12.45pm on February 5, and will then drive down Cooke Road before turning left into Pinbush Road where it will drive past the Harrod factory and offices.

Mr Harrod with staff at Harrod UK in 2009. Picture: Harrod UK - Credit: Harrod UK

"The cortège will then drive to Our Lady Star of the Sea on Gordon Road, Lowestoft for the private ceremony."

Mr Harrod and his wife Margaret started Harrod of Lowestoft in 1954, which is now more commonly known as Harrod UK, Harrod Sport and Harrod Horticultural.