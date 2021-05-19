More catalytic converter thefts as cars and vans are targeted

Published: 3:25 PM May 19, 2021

Vehicle owners are being warned following a spate of catalytic converter thefts. Picture: Lowestoft Police/Facebook - Credit: Lowestoft Police/Facebook

Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant following further catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

Cars and vans had been targeted during a spate of catalytic converter thefts across North Suffolk earlier this month.

Now, police have issued a further warning after catalytic converters were stolen or attempted thefts from vehicles had been made during 12 incidents in East Suffolk in less than a month.

Investigations are continuing after vehicles parked in Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Carlton Colville, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles, Brampton, Worlingham, Stradbroke and Stuston were targeted.

Four vehicles parked at a business premises on New Street in Stradbroke had their catalytic converters stolen on April 23.

A Renault Twingo van parked on Beccles Road, Lowestoft on April 27 was targeted during an attempted theft.

Thieves stole catalytic converters from a vehicle parked on Mobbs Way, Oulton Broad; a vehicle parked on Southwold Road in Halesworth and from a vehicle parked outside a property in Stuston on April 28.

A day later, on April 29, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Renault Twingo van parked on Ivy Lane in Carlton Colville.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Tesco car park on George Westwood Way, Beccles on May 4.

Thieves attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in Elm Tree West, Lowestoft on May 6 while that same day a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at George Westwood Way in Beccles.

An attempt was made to steal a catalytic converter from a Honda Jazz parked on Station Road in Brampton on May 10.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a VW Beetle parked on York Road in Southwold on May 17, before a man was "challenged" by a car owner in Worlingham on May 17 after he was found underneath the car.

A police spokesman said: "When challenged the man gathered his tools and fled the scene.

"The suspect was described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with dark short hair, of a slight build and about 5ft 7in tall.

"Officers are continuing their investigations and are exploring links between the incidents reported."

Any witnesses, or if you have any information about these incidents, call Suffolk police on 101.



