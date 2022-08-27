Why this is the most exciting time to be in Lowestoft

Opinion

This is a really exciting time to be in Lowestoft.

The summer is in full swing and we've welcomed countless holidaymakers in recent weeks to bask in the sun on our glorious beaches, see the sights in our wonderful parks and indulge in our history around the town.

Many of them will have visited South Beach and inevitably been tempted into the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion. I know I can't resist.

A few years ago, many baulked at the suggestion of spending thousands of pounds restoring the building. Now, it's undeniably a focal point to beachgoers, and one that offers a range of fantastic food and drink.

It's one of the first major restoration projects to be completed, and is hopefully a welcome sign of things to come.

For the last few years it's been easy to write the town off, and we can't ignore that.

Before the pandemic we saw what felt like a mass exodus of major players from the town centre.

Argos, Beales, and the Body Shop were among the big names to leave.

Independent stores have popped up around the town and are doing their best at keeping the shopping district alive.

As the saying goes, when one door closes another opens. Literally in this case.

It has also offered an opportunity to rethink and refresh our town centre.

Even Tesco have semi-reversed their decision to close their London Road North store, returning to a smaller town centre site a few years after leaving.

It's not just Lowestoft. Towns up and down the country have been forced to adapt to changes in how people use their centres.

The days of shopping, while far from over, are no longer the main use of our high streets. Instead, food and leisure seems to be what people want, and that's exactly what East Suffolk Council have planned.

Their vision, and the various other projects going on in Lowestoft in the years ahead, will see a major transformation. Hopefully one that gives Lowestoft the attention and popularity it deserves.

But this isn't about giving holidaymakers a nice trip. This is about making Lowestoft the most desirable place to live and work in the country, and it's residents still have a huge part to play in what's to come.

Your voices can shape the plans to come and let those in charge know what you want and need.

It may take a little time, but Lowestoft is very much a town on the up.