Council grant helps primary school pupils grow allotment

Published: 7:41 AM July 15, 2021

A council grant of £1,270 will help green fingered youngsters at a rural primary school grow their own allotment.

Following a successful application to the Lowestoft and northern parishes community partnership’s small grant scheme, Somerleyton Primary School has received the money to purchase gardening tools and equipment.

The school has recently secured a nearby allotment plot to help widen the children’s love of the outdoors.

Paul Ashdown, East Suffolk ward councillor for Lothingland and chair of the Lowestoft and northern parishes community partnership, said: “Through our small grants scheme, funding was made available for groups providing services which address our community partnership priorities, which include improving the health and wellbeing of local primary school children.

"Getting outside in the fresh air, growing your own food and being involved with nature are all known to positively impact on mental health and we are delighted to be able to support this excellent project through our funding scheme.”