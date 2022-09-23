'There's no feeling like it' - World Championships joy for gymnast Giarnni

A gymnast who honed his skills in Lowestoft has been named in the GB men’s artistic team for the 2022 Artistic World Championships.

With strong links to the east coast, Giarnni Regini-Moran is part of an unchanged team for the world championships that take place in Liverpool from October 29 to November 6.

Regini-Moran - who was born in Great Yarmouth, raised in Lowestoft and was a former member of the Waveney Gymnastics Club - will be part of the team going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed in both the Commonwealth’s and European’s.

A former Gunton Primary School and Ormiston Denes Academy pupil in Lowestoft, before his family moved to Dartford in Kent and later to Manchester, Regini-Moran will join Jake Jarman, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch and Joe Fraser as they return to the mat.

Olympian Regini-Moran - an outstanding all-around gymnast who excels on floor, vault and parallel bars - has won six medals of his own this summer.

Reflecting on an incredible journey in 2022 so far, the 24-year-old said: “There’s no feeling like it, to be selected to represent your country is always a huge honour and I’m massively excited to compete in Liverpool.

"To be with this incredible group of boys, my teammates, my family, we’re in it together, we put the work in and even on the tough days everyone is there together pushing that extra mile to be our best – backed by everyone, it’s an incredible spirit we have.

“For me the World Championships is the biggest competition out there, it’s every nation and the very best gymnasts, so it’s the biggest test and I see it as the pinnacle of gymnastics.

"It means everything to me having a home crowd support us, we’re a country that comes together for sporting events like this.

"It’s incredible to hear that roar when they announce Great Britain, it makes me proud to be British and that’s what I love.”

The British men’s team will compete in qualifying session 4 on October 31.

The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 will be one of the largest international sporting events ever to be held in the city.

More than 500 gymnasts from over 70 countries will compete at the M&S Bank Arena with tickets available online.