'A golden medal from your hometown': Amazing support for Olympian

Published: 7:09 PM July 30, 2021

Hometown support for Charley Davison with the colourful red, white and blue arrangement on the post box in Norwich Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lowestoft community has continued to rally round in support of talented Olympian Charley Davison.

After her hopes of reaching the quarter finals in the women’s flyweight competition had ended following a narrow defeat to the Olympic number two seed at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, there has been pride aplenty in Charley’s Olympic performances across her hometown.

Charley Davison in sparring for Team GB. - Credit: GB Boxing

The 27-year-old may have seen her golden hopes dashed, but now 'a golden medal' has appeared atop a post box in Norwich Road, Lowestoft - with yarnbombers hitting the streets to salute the mother-of-three's efforts.

Spreading some wonderful, woolly joy, the colourful red, white and blue arrangement on the post box plinth is understood to have appeared following Charley's bout yesterday.

The random act of crochet kindness includes some knitted boxing gloves, a gold medal and the Olympic rings.

It also includes poignant messages of support for Charley, as it states: "We are proud" and "A Golden Medal from your hometown."

The yarnbombing craze, comes almost a decade after Royal Mail had turned some post boxes from red to gold in 2012.

The post boxes were transformed for the first time in 140 years in certain hometowns, to mark the successes of every British athlete who won a gold medal in the Olympics or Paralympics.

With Charley's former clubmate Anthony Ogogo winning a bronze medal at the 2012 Games, a post box close to his home in south Lowestoft was briefly given a bronze makeover by locals to mark his achievements.

One of the banners on display in Lowestoft, supporting Team Charley Davison. - Credit: Leanne Argent Facebook

With ‘Team Charley Davison’ banners and posters being displayed across Lowestoft all this week, the southpaw has been roared on all the way by her enthusiastic home support.

After Chinese boxer Yuan Chang had controversially taken the unanimous verdict from the five judges, two of her former schools shared their support.

Johnny Lee, PE leader at Red Oak Primary in Kirkley - Charley's former primary school - said: "We are so proud of our former student Charley Davison.

"Your Olympic journey has been so inspiring for our students, staff and community.

"We look forward to giving you a Red Oak homecoming parade in September.

"You are our champion."