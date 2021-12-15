'For Lowestoft' - Artist gives back to town by recreating Banksy work

Graffiti artist Greater Than, has created a similar art piece to the previous Banksy mural which was taken away from the town. - Credit: Greater Than

Walking down Lowestoft high street, you'd be forgiven for thinking that elusive graffiti artist Banksy had returned.

The previous Banksy mural showing a girl building a sandcastle with a crowbar was removed by workmen after owners of the Lowestoft Electrical building sold it off to an auction house in California.

But now Greater Than, a graffiti artist from Gorleston, has recreated a similar version of the artwork to give something back to the town.

The new artwork, which resembles and is similar to the previous Banksy piece, has been created by graffiti artist Greater Than. - Credit: Mick Howes

The artist was approached by representatives of the owners of the building to create the new artwork.

It took him two weeks to put the piece together at home and then he installed it on to the former electrical store last night (December 14) at 7pm on London Road North.

Greater Than said: "I like to think that what I have created is a similar representation to Banksy's previous work.

"It wasn't great to see the artwork disappear and so many people in the town were upset to see it go.

"As a local artist, working with representatives who own the building, it is only right to give something back to Lowestoft."

Owners of the building, who are believed to live and work in Essex, sold the Banksy piece off to an auction house in California - prompting disappointment from many in the town.

Art dealers expect the piece to sell 'into the millions' in early January.

The new piece of artwork by Greater Than looks similar to the previous Banksy mural. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The issue is, if you happen to own that building, you are put into a tricky dilemma," Greater Than said.

"I'm not saying that I agree with what the owners did or what this means for the town.

"But it was a financial decision for them and at the end of the day, they did discover a piece on the side of something they own which wasn't given permission."

Greater Than hopes said he hopes the town appreciates the artwork.

He said: "Comments about it have generally been positive but there are always some who will want Banksy back.

"My artwork is better than no artwork at all.

"I just hope people walk past it now, appreciate it and admire it."