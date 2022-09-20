Popular steam rally returns to raise vital funds for charity

The long-awaited return of a popular steam rally welcomed the crowds for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46th Grand Henham Steam Rally returned to Henham Park, near Southwold, over the weekend.

Among the variety of displays and exhibits on offer was the return of the public steering sessions, where visitors were given the chance to steer one of the rally's steam engines.

The 46th Grand Henham Steam Rally. Chocolate Labrador Pip in a 1915 Willys Overland - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokeswoman for the rally said: "The weekend went really well and we had a good crowd come along on both days.

"The weather was a bit up and down but people still came out and had a good time.

"I've heard lots of good comments about the public steering too.

"It's really nice to be back and having everyone here again after the pandemic - it's been quite emotional."

The event went ahead despite the Queen's death in an effort to continue raising money for local causes.

As a charity, the rally raises thousands each year for local organisations, including the Southwold and District Rotary Club, Wangford and District Community Council, and the parochial Church Councils of Sotherton, Uggeshall and Wangford cum Henham.

This year's event will also boost Livability Icanho, the Blossom Appeal and Frostenden and South Cove Village Hall.

The spokeswoman added: "It's all raising money for charities and good causes and hopefully we've been able to do some good for them this weekend.

"We had a moment of reflection for the Queen, and we also took some time to remember all of the people who we've lost over the last few years, from steam drivers to volunteers.

"It was really quite moving."

As well as the public steering, the event also showcases a variety of vintage and classic vehicles, working steam engines and children's entertainment, as well as stalls and live music.

Prior to the weekend, the event was last held in 2019, with planned events in the two following years cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

