Popular steam rally's return to go ahead to boost local causes

A popular steam rally will return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic this weekend.

The 46th Grand Henham Steam Rally will take over Henham Park, near Southwold, on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 with organisers promising a weekend packed with displays, exhibits and fun for all ages.

Visitors will also be able to steer one of the rally's steam engines, with public steering - first introduced at the event in 2018 - taking place on both days in the Len Murray Arena, which will also feature Nigel Oakley's heavy horses, N & J Heavy Horses and steam roller barrel rolling.

Scenes from the 44th Grand Henham Steam Rally. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

There will also be hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles, working steam engines, a vintage fairground, the Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team and children's entertainment.

A number of local acts will also offer live music, including from the Lowestoft Longshoremen.

Chair of the organising committee Helen Walker said the event would go ahead as planned this weekend despite the death of the Queen last week in an effort to support local charities and communities.

The Grand Henham Steam Rally. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

As a charity, the rally raises thousands each year for local organisations, including the Southwold and District Rotary Club, Wangford and District Community Council, and the parochial Church Councils of Sotherton, Uggeshall and Wangford cum Henham.

Ms Walker said: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back after having to postpone the rally for the past two years.

"As always, we have a fantastic range of displays, exhibits, stalls and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Tractors make their way to the grand ring at Henham Steam Rally in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

"Our committee and volunteers have, as always, worked tirelessly throughout the year to make this event possible and I would like to thank them for all their hard work.

“We were saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen and after careful consideration, we felt it was appropriate to go ahead with the rally as the proceeds benefit many local charities and communities.

"We would like to invite visitors and exhibitors to join us in a moment of reflection to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen during our afternoon parade of engines.”

This year's event will also boost Livability Icanho, the Blossom Appeal and Frostenden and South Cove Village Hall.

Entry on the gate is £15 for over 14s and £3 for children aged 8-14, while children under eight go free.