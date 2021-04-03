Theatre celebrates £35,000 funding grant as part of Covid recovery

Published: 11:17 AM April 3, 2021

Beccles Public Hall is set to receive £35,000 as part of the second round of funding from the government. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A theatre is celebrating after receiving £35,000 as part of the government's culture recovery fund.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre has been awarded its second-round grant which will help the arts venue to reopen in May.

The first round of funding received by the theatre helped to support their Christmas Festive Season in December 2020 and the recent February and March Digital Programme.

Beccles Public Hall is among a number of arts venues across Norfolk and Waveney which have received a share of £4m in funding.

John Cushing, operations director, said “We are thrilled to have received this additional support and to be recognised as a valued arts venue in Suffolk.

"The past year has been exceptionally challenging for us and for all arts organisations; the funding enables us to gradually return to our full programme of activity and we look forward to being able to welcome our audiences and users back to the venue very soon.

"Thanks to the DCMS funding, we continue to be Here for Culture, Here for You, and Here for Beccles.”