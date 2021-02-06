Published: 9:06 AM February 6, 2021

Police were called to a crash at Rackham's Corner on the A47 on Friday night (February 5). - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been hospitalised after a crash on the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police were called at about 10.30pm on Friday (February 5) to a collision involving a car at Rackham's Corner.

There were three men in the car and no other vehicle was involved, police have said.

The road was closed all night until just before 8am, when the vehicle was recovered and cleared.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, while the cause of the crash is still being investigated, a police spokesman said.