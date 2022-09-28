Hundreds enjoy 'very positive' green event in popular park
- Credit: Mick Howes
Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy live music and local green initiatives in a popular park as awareness of climate change was raised at an inaugural event.
With a "great atmosphere" at Sparrow’s Nest in Lowestoft, the town went green on Saturday as The Great Big Green Weekender was hailed a success.
The free event, organised by Lowestoft Town Council, formed part of the national 'Great Big Green Week' as it highlighted local green initiatives.
With live performances from groups and soloists including Lowestoft Signing Choir, Ben Carruthers, Marina Choir Rocks, Tom Tonks, Michelle Miles and the Venue of Performing Arts throughout the day, information and interactive stalls attracted people throughout the day as they engaged with the climate.
The event also included a keynote speech from environmental public speaker, journalist and author Isabel Losada.
Speaking about how people can save money and energy during the climate crisis, Isabel Losada also publicised her book 'The Joyful Environmentalist'.
After the free event had been run for six hours at Sparrows Nest on Saturday, September 24, a town council spokesman said: "All in all, it was a very positive event with a great atmosphere.
"We had approximately 1,000 people at our busiest time with a good flow of people throughout the day."
A last minute change to the running order for the performances on the day, saw Ben Carruthers perform instead of the Ukulele Band, and the town council spokesman added: "All gave great performances over the course of the day.
"We had 11 stalls and five food vendors at the event."
With free bike maintenance checks, mini bug hotels were built, while there was information about the Lowestoft Town Hall project and the Suffolk Roadsafe team offered family and adult 'Bikeability' cycle training courses.
Pleased with how the event had gone, the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: “A big, green thank you to everyone who came along to, and who took part in, the Great Big Green Weekender.
"It was great to see so many people engaging with our climate and looking at ways to make small changes in their lives.
"I enjoyed talking to the stallholders who were all passionate about their causes.
"I hope that this event will continue to be a regular feature and continue to grow every year.”