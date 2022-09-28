Hundreds enjoy 'very positive' green event in popular park

Singers from My Choir Rocks entertain at the Great Big Green Weekender in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy live music and local green initiatives in a popular park as awareness of climate change was raised at an inaugural event.

With a "great atmosphere" at Sparrow’s Nest in Lowestoft, the town went green on Saturday as The Great Big Green Weekender was hailed a success.

Harriet Mitchell offering Suffolk Cloth Nappies Starter Kits for a free one month trial. - Credit: Mick Howes

The free event, organised by Lowestoft Town Council, formed part of the national 'Great Big Green Week' as it highlighted local green initiatives.

With live performances from groups and soloists including Lowestoft Signing Choir, Ben Carruthers, Marina Choir Rocks, Tom Tonks, Michelle Miles and the Venue of Performing Arts throughout the day, information and interactive stalls attracted people throughout the day as they engaged with the climate.

Keynote speaker Isabel Losada. - Credit: Mick Howes

The event also included a keynote speech from environmental public speaker, journalist and author Isabel Losada.

Keynote speaker Isabel Losada. - Credit: Mick Howes

Speaking about how people can save money and energy during the climate crisis, Isabel Losada also publicised her book 'The Joyful Environmentalist'.

Keynote speaker Isabel Losada. - Credit: Mick Howes

After the free event had been run for six hours at Sparrows Nest on Saturday, September 24, a town council spokesman said: "All in all, it was a very positive event with a great atmosphere.

Lowestoft Town Hall Project, with Jess Johnston Heritage Project Manager and Liz Ballard Heritage Engagement Co-ordinator, at the Great Big Green Weekender. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had approximately 1,000 people at our busiest time with a good flow of people throughout the day."

A last minute change to the running order for the performances on the day, saw Ben Carruthers perform instead of the Ukulele Band, and the town council spokesman added: "All gave great performances over the course of the day.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust volunteers help youngsters to build mini bug hotels. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had 11 stalls and five food vendors at the event."

Dunx Cycles carrying out bike maintenance on behalf of Cycling UK. - Credit: Mick Howes

With free bike maintenance checks, mini bug hotels were built, while there was information about the Lowestoft Town Hall project and the Suffolk Roadsafe team offered family and adult 'Bikeability' cycle training courses.

Harriet Mitchell offering Suffolk Cloth Nappies Starter Kits for a free one month trial. - Credit: Mick Howes

Pleased with how the event had gone, the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: “A big, green thank you to everyone who came along to, and who took part in, the Great Big Green Weekender.

"It was great to see so many people engaging with our climate and looking at ways to make small changes in their lives.

"I enjoyed talking to the stallholders who were all passionate about their causes.

"I hope that this event will continue to be a regular feature and continue to grow every year.”