Couple who met as teenagers mark six decades of marriage

Published: 3:12 PM March 11, 2021

Pauline and Ivor Stammers, of Lowestoft, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week in a very special way. Picture: Courtesy of the family - Credit: Courtesy of the family

A couple who first met as teenagers have marked six decades of marriage with a surprise gift.

Pauline and Ivor Stammers, of Lowestoft, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week in a very special way.

Pauline and Ivor Stammers, of Lowestoft, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week in a very special way. Picture: Courtesy of the family - Credit: Courtesy of the family

For after 60 years of marriage, the groom was finally able to wear his wedding ring.

Mr Stammers said: “In 1961 when we got married it wasn’t common for the groom to have a wedding ring, especially if he undertook manual work.”

After all those years together, Mrs Stammers was insistent that her husband had waited long enough.

Pauline and Ivor Stammers, of Lowestoft, are all smiles after celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: Courtesy of the family - Credit: Courtesy of the family

And although the couple have been shielding for the past year, Mrs Stammers has been working behind the scenes - with the help of P J Gillman Jewellers in Lowestoft - to surprise her husband on their 60th wedding anniversary after she bought him his long awaited wedding ring.

Pauline, 80, and Ivor, 81, first met when they were 16 and 17-year-olds.

They have been together ever since, and married at Wenhaston church on March 4, 1961.

A celebratory card from The Queen was received as Pauline and Ivor Stammers, of Lowestoft, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week. Picture: Courtesy of the family - Credit: Courtesy of the family

They moved to Ipswich following their wedding to start their married lives together, but this was cut short when Mrs Stammers' father died suddenly as they returned to Wenhaston to be with her mother.

It was then when the couple started their family, with son Colin born in 1965 followed by daughter Deborah, who was born in 1968.

In 1969 they moved to their own home in Wangford where Mr Stammers became the chairman of the parish council - a position he held for many years.

Mrs Stammers worked at Henham Primary school and a local public house.

Following retirement the couple designed and built their retirement home in Reydon where Ivor had spent his school years.

Their final move came in 2009 when they moved to Lowestoft to be closer to their children and grandchildren.