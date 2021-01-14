Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
Groundworks are under way as part of a scheme to create a drive-through restaurant in a coastal town.
Work to develop a McDonald's drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain - to be located on Mill Road in Lowestoft - is progressing.
After plans for a new two-storey McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft were approved in September 2018, diggers were on the site of a former BP garage in Mill Road as demolition work started in January 2019.
In September 2019, the fast-food restaurant chain lodged three Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications to East Suffolk Council as part of a "tandem application" for the disused petrol station on land at Kirkley Rise, opposite the Spring Tide pub, on Mill Road.
These Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications were given the go-ahead by the council under delegated powers in November 2019.
Now, diggers and workmen have returned to the site as the development progresses.
The development is set to be the third McDonald's operating in the area, in addition to the other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.
