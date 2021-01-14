Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant

Published: 3:03 PM January 14, 2021

Groundworks are under way as a scheme to develop a new McDonald's drive-through outlet on Mill Road in Lowestoft progresses. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Groundworks are under way as part of a scheme to create a drive-through restaurant in a coastal town.

Work to develop a McDonald's drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain - to be located on Mill Road in Lowestoft - is progressing.

After plans for a new two-storey McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft were approved in September 2018, diggers were on the site of a former BP garage in Mill Road as demolition work started in January 2019.

Demolition work started in January 2019 at the site of the former garage on Mill Road, Kirkley. Photo: Mark White - Credit: Mark White

In September 2019, the fast-food restaurant chain lodged three Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications to East Suffolk Council as part of a "tandem application" for the disused petrol station on land at Kirkley Rise, opposite the Spring Tide pub, on Mill Road.

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft - captured in September 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

These Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications were given the go-ahead by the council under delegated powers in November 2019.

Now, diggers and workmen have returned to the site as the development progresses.

Proposed elevations for the new McDonalds Restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Mcdonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Credit: Mcdonald’s Restaurants Ltd

The development is set to be the third McDonald's operating in the area, in addition to the other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.

The former BP Garage on Mill Road, Lowestoft prior to demolition work getting under way. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes



