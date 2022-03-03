WATCH: Huge section of new Gull Wing bridge arrives in Lowestoft

Video

The first section of the Gull Wing bridge arrived in Lowestoft earlier this week - Credit: Mick Howes

Video footage has shown how the first section of the new Gull Wing bridge arrived in Lowestoft earlier this week.

The section of the new bridge, which is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, arrived in the east Suffolk town by boat on Tuesday.

The bridge will aim to improve connectivity in the town by crossing Lake Lothing.

It will be 52 metres wide and the first section of the bridge arrived in Lowestoft from Belgium after crossing the North Sea.

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP, said: "What the Gull Wing bridge does is provide us the means of delivering real tangible benefits to the Lowestoft economy which can bring significant improvements and benefits to the local people.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "I'd just like to thank all the residents and businesses of Lowestoft for being so patient during the construction."

The Gull Wing bridge will open in 2023.