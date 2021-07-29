'Awe-inspiring' progress on £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing

Published: 7:51 AM July 29, 2021

New site offices have been officially opened as work continues to make good progress ahead of the construction of a new £126.75m bridge.

With works continuing on both the northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, contractors are progressing works as part of the new Gull Wing third crossing.

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The much-needed third crossing, which is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

Gull Wing Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

And on Wednesday, July 28 Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks was able to make his first Covid-secure visit to the site, since construction began, as the offices for Gull Wing project staff were formally opened.

Offices for Gull Wing project staff in Lowestoft were formally opened. - Credit: Mick Howes

With ground preparation and site clearance starting in April with some demolition and the breaking up of concrete across the site - material which will be reused for the piling platforms for the bridge.

The Gull Wing construction site from the north side of Lake Lothing, Lowestoft. - Credit: CHPV Media

Those piling works are now under way, which is the preparation for installing a number of foundations that are needed on both land and in the water to support the bridge, some up to 60 metres below ground level.

The Gull Wing construction site from the south side of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft. - Credit: CHPV Media

After a guided tour of the site, Mr Hicks said: “It’s impressive to see how much work has been accomplished on the ground in just four months.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It’s one thing seeing the plans for the Gull Wing on paper but being up close and experiencing the size of the engineering task first-hand, it’s quite awe-inspiring.

“By opening the offices, we have reached another milestone in the Gull Wing’s story.

The Farrans and Suffolk flags flying above the new offices at Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Our project team at the county council now has an on-site base to work from, directly alongside colleagues from Farrans, which will make meetings and communication easier.”

Offices for Gull Wing project staff in Lowestoft were formally opened. - Credit: CHPV Media

Neil Rogers, Project Director at Farrans, said: “We are making excellent progress and I am sure that the community has been able to see the increase in activity on site.

"As a company, we always strive to leave a positive, lasting impact in the areas that we work and we have been pleased to welcome a number of new staff and apprentices into our team who all live nearby.

The project is about to commence works in Lake Lothing, with installation of the dolphin piles - protection for the bridge and boats - ahead of work on the piers in the water.