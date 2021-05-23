Gallery
Demolition works to begin for £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
- Credit: Mick Howes
Demolition works forming part of the eagerly-awaited construction of "an iconic and important bridge" for Lowestoft will start soon.
With construction under way and site clearance works continuing on both northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing, contractors are working on site as part of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge.
The start of construction work on Lowestoft’s Gull Wing third crossing was formally marked on March 22 for a project that aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.
The vital bridge will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way.
With the much-needed third crossing being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, initial works last month saw the contractors clear debris and prepare the site compounds.
Over the past month more than 1,000 tonnes of concrete have already been broken up, and a project spokesman said that a "concrete crusher" had been "busy on site" meaning that "all this material" could be re-used "for the piling platforms for the bridge.
"It all helps to minimise the amount of new materials needed and road transportation," the spokesman added.
Utility diversions have also begun, as site fencing, temporary car parking and monitoring equipment for UK Power Networks have all been installed.
As part of the project's "upcoming works", the demolition of properties and garages on Durban Road and Waveney
Drive in Kirkley will start next month.
This will include "work to close access at Durban Road and bring in parking restrictions on Kimberley Road and Notley Road."
With works in Durban Road, Kimberley Road and Notley Road due to "commence soon", the spokesman added: "Some of the construction works require road space – this will be controlled by traffic management, including temporary traffic lights.
"This will be in the area of the roundabout of Rotterdam Road and Denmark Road on the north site, and on Waveney Drive at the junction with Kimberley Road on the south site."
Approaching the summer months, piling and marine works will begin in Lake Lothing.
The construction works on the Gull Wing will eventually see the installation of two new roundabouts, ground improvements, eight bridge spans as well as the construction and fit-out of a control tower alongside other works that are due to be completed in mid to late 2023.