New picnic benches unveiled in popular woodland after spate of vandalism

Two of the new picnic benches that have been installed, with Cllr Mary Rudd and the work party group of GWCP. - Credit: GWCP

A popular woodland that had been hailed as a “lifeline” for visitors during lockdown has received a further boost.

Earlier this year the group overseeing Gunton Wood in Lowestoft reported “a vast increase in footfall” during the pandemic, as they returned to limited work and planted almost 100 new trees on 6.1 acres of land.

But, it has been a task for members of the Gunton Woodland Community Project (GWCP) to catch up - after several picnic seats were damaged as "some vandalism" was caused in the wood.

David Briggs, chairman of GWCP, said: "After a summer following lockdown we found ourselves as a volunteering group struggling to catch up on our woodland work.

"There was some vandalism in the wood during the previous months.

"We found several of our picnic seats had been damaged - at least three of these were beyond repair."

So the group approached East Suffolk councillor Mary Rudd to see if she may be able to help - and she kindly agreed to aid GWCP with a grant for three new replacement picnic benches from her locality budget.

Mr Briggs added: "These were made from recycled plastic and they have now been installed within Gunton Wood for all to enjoy."