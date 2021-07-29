'Hallelujah': Choir successfully perform first concert in 18 months

Published: 7:50 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 8:28 AM July 29, 2021

"We’re back" - that was the message from popular choir, Pakefield Singers, as an outdoor concert was held to celebrate them being able to sing together once more.

With the government's restrictions easing, an informal concert took centre stage on the field in front of Pakefield Church Hall on Sunday afternoon.

An appreciative audience was treated to a programme of music which included some of the choir’s favourites as well as new pieces learnt during the pandemic.

The Pakefield Singers concert on July 25, 2021. - Credit: Harry Quirke

With the group being able to sing together as a choir again once more, after the easing of the stringent restrictions they've been working with for many months, the concert on July 25 was hailed a success.

At the start of the first lockdown, the members of Pakefield Singers were determined to keep singing - somehow, somewhere - but always within Covid restrictions.

The Pakefield Singers concert on July 25, 2021. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

You may also want to watch:

This led to months of weekly Zoom dates, snatching a few outdoor rehearsals when allowed, and a military style operation when we got the green light to resume indoors.

A group spokesman said: "It’s testament to this dogged resolve that only one rehearsal had to be cancelled when unexpected restrictions were imposed at very short notice."

With the driving force behind Pakefield Singers being conductor, Vetta Wise, her experience and expertise has guided the choir to the point of being able to perform this first concert in 18 months so soon after restrictions were eased.

She said: “Without concerts there has been a huge hole in the life of the choir.

"We sing to share our music, and it felt so good today to be performing to an audience again.

"The choir has found extraordinary ways of doing ordinary things, like singing, during the pandemic, but we look forward to being able to rehearse Mozart’s Requiem, for our next concert in November, in a more normal way.”

The 52-strong choir revelled in the experience of singing and performing together after so long, and never was there a more appropriate ending to a concert than the Hallelujah Chorus, which sent singers and audience on their way smiling.