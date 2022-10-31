News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Spooky Saturday returns with hundreds of fangtastic outfits in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 2:36 PM October 31, 2022
Children in spooky outfits smile for a picture in the Witches Coven at Dunx Cycles

Children in spooky outfits smile for a picture in the Witches Coven at Dunx Cycles - Credit: Mick Howes

Skeletons, pumpkins, vampires and evil aliens invaded Lowestoft's town centre to help families enjoy Halloween activities at the weekend.

On Saturday October 29, Spooky Saturday returned as high street businesses hosted an annual pumpkin trail, activities, and entertainment aplenty, pulling crowds to the town centre and East Point Pavilion.

The popular family fun event saw hundreds of people descend on Lowestoft town centre for the Spooky Saturday takeover.

Evil sorcerers prowled the streets, while skeletons on stilts and ghosts walked up and down Lowestoft's historic town centre.

Lowestoft Vision - the town's business improvement district - had arranged appearances from devilish characters such as a giant raptor, friendly zombies and ghosts, movie characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca, and scary stilt walkers for the annual pumpkin trail.

Dunx Cycles has opened their store on the high street for Spooky Saturday every year, and volunteer Liz Broadhurst, said there was a "nicer and more welcoming mood" around the town.

Mrs Broadhurst said: "There was a much nicer and more welcoming mood than previous years.

"We were really successful with over 300 children coming in our coven and we loved seeing people enjoying themselves and having fun.

"It was really heart warming the patience and kindness people showed as we helped people with sensory needs such as epilepsy, visually impaired and being autistic who needed a bit more time.

"The winners of our best costume award will be displayed in the shop next week."

Danny Steel, chair of Lowestoft Vision, said of the event: "It was great to see so many people in town throughout the day.

"There was a real buzz in the town, and it was lovely to see so many local businesses and families taking part in one of Lowestoft Vision's biggest events of the year."

Amie Mullen, Danny Steel, PCSO Mike Soanes, Ann-marie Doggett and entertainers 

Amie Mullen, Danny Steel, PCSO Mike Soanes, Ann-marie Doggett and entertainers - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

The fiendish fun continued on Sunday evening, as Waterstones book store hosted a sold-out scary ghost walk through the town, with all proceeds going to Suffolk Mind.

Amie Mullen, Lowestoft Vision's BID manager, said: "I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the local businesses who took part in the event, as well as to all the visitors who enjoyed the day."

Witch Susan Gooch outside 'Piece of Cake' shop

Witch Susan Gooch outside 'Piece of Cake' shop - Credit: Mick Howes

Pumpkin Decorating Workshop at East Point Pavilion with author Astra Taylor-Todd and Ethan Scott

Pumpkin Decorating Workshop at East Point Pavilion with author Astra Taylor-Todd and Ethan Scott - Credit: Mick Howes

Dunx Cycles Witches Coven

Dunx Cycles Witches Coven - Credit: Mick Howes

 Devilish Characters descended upon the town centre

Devilish Characters descended upon the town centre - Credit: Mick Howes

Selena Bowles of Ellese Bakes with Halloween Cakes at the Triangle Market

Selena Bowles of Ellese Bakes with Halloween Cakes at the Triangle Market - Credit: Mick Howes

Velociraptor wowing the crowds

Velociraptor wowing the crowds - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Pumpkin on display

Pumpkin on display - Credit: Lowestoft Vision


