Lowestoft Journal > News

Have your say on future of police and politics at meeting

person

Conor Matchett

Published: 8:33 AM August 14, 2018    Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020
The new Riverside building in Lowestoft the new base for Waveney District Council and offices for Suffolk County Council.

The new Riverside building in Lowestoft the new base for Waveney District Council and offices for Suffolk County Council.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Lowestoft Town Council are to hold a special full council meeting to discuss the state of politics and policing in the town.

The meeting, at the Waveney District Council offices at Riverside at 6.30pm on Thursday, will give members of the public a chance to discuss and raise any issues surrounding two major consultations.

The first will cover the proposed ward boundary changes in Lowestoft with the creation of the new East Suffolk Council. The changes will see the total district wards nearly half from 11 to six if they are approved.

The meeting will also cover Suffolk Police's recent announcement that it is to half the number of Police Community Support Officers from 81 to 48 as well as move more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

The public are being asked by Lowestoft Town Council to come forward with their views during the public forum part of the meeting, with concerns and comments raised informing the response to each consultation.

