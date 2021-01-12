'I feel much safer now' - Molly's joy as care home residents vaccinated

Published: 1:42 PM January 12, 2021

Residents and staff have told of their relief after more than 100 people at a care home were given their first coronavirus vaccine injection.

Those living and working at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home, in Kirkley Park Road, Lowestoft, are thought to be the first care home in East Anglia to have completed their first round of vaccinations.

The home's 61 residents as well as more than 40 staff rolled up their sleeves as part of the region's ongoing vaccination programme.

Resident Molly Rice, 89, said: “I feel much safer now I have had the vaccine.”

Team leader Donna Barnes added: “I am happy to have had the vaccine to protect my family.”

Kirkley Manor's team leader Donna Barnes and manager Sue McBroom have been vaccinated. - Credit: Kirkley Manor

Sue McBroom, home manager, said they have been fortunate during the pandemic that no resident has contracted the virus and only four members of staff had tested positive, though asymptomatic.

She said: “We are so grateful to Dr Lucy Barker and her team at the Rosedale Surgery for helping us to get it organised so quickly. It is a big relief that our residents will now hopefully have some immunity. I feel pleased and lucky to have had the vaccine myself as I have vulnerable family members who need to be protected.

“We will still have to follow all the rules regarding the use of PPE but it gives us hope that we will soon be heading back to a more normal life.”

Kirkley Manor nurse Jayne Richardson have been vaccinated. - Credit: Kirkley Manor

Nurse Jayne Richardson added: “I have been very worried about the virus as several members of my family are vulnerable. I feel much more protected now but would really like the second vaccine to give me even more reassurance.”

The care home is part of Kingsley Healthcare which has a number of care homes across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Residents and some staff at Thorp House, in Griston, near Watton, have received their first vaccine and on Monday evening those at Eversley Nursing Home, in Great Yarmouth, were all vaccinated.

This week those living and working at Heron Lodge, in Wroxham, Allonsfield House, near Woodbridge and Lilac Lodge, in Oulton Broad are due to be vaccinated.

Brook House, near Norwich, will be receiving the vaccine next week alongside those living at the group's care home in Eye and Hadleigh.