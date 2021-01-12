'I feel much safer now' - Molly's joy as care home residents vaccinated
- Credit: Kirkley Manor
Residents and staff have told of their relief after more than 100 people at a care home were given their first coronavirus vaccine injection.
Those living and working at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home, in Kirkley Park Road, Lowestoft, are thought to be the first care home in East Anglia to have completed their first round of vaccinations.
The home's 61 residents as well as more than 40 staff rolled up their sleeves as part of the region's ongoing vaccination programme.
Resident Molly Rice, 89, said: “I feel much safer now I have had the vaccine.”
Team leader Donna Barnes added: “I am happy to have had the vaccine to protect my family.”
You may also want to watch:
Sue McBroom, home manager, said they have been fortunate during the pandemic that no resident has contracted the virus and only four members of staff had tested positive, though asymptomatic.
She said: “We are so grateful to Dr Lucy Barker and her team at the Rosedale Surgery for helping us to get it organised so quickly. It is a big relief that our residents will now hopefully have some immunity. I feel pleased and lucky to have had the vaccine myself as I have vulnerable family members who need to be protected.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager attacked man with hammer in shopping centre, court told
- 2 The odd 'essentials' you can buy at shops open in lockdown
- 3 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
- 4 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
- 5 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 6 Flood alert issued for next few days because of high tides
- 7 Woman spat at by teenagers as she walked home from shop
- 8 Blatant Covid-19 rule-breakers will face fines, police say
- 9 Silver Triumph motorbike stolen from outside home
- 10 Poundland staff surprise biggest fan with brand new uniform
“We will still have to follow all the rules regarding the use of PPE but it gives us hope that we will soon be heading back to a more normal life.”
Nurse Jayne Richardson added: “I have been very worried about the virus as several members of my family are vulnerable. I feel much more protected now but would really like the second vaccine to give me even more reassurance.”
The care home is part of Kingsley Healthcare which has a number of care homes across Norfolk and Suffolk.
Residents and some staff at Thorp House, in Griston, near Watton, have received their first vaccine and on Monday evening those at Eversley Nursing Home, in Great Yarmouth, were all vaccinated.
This week those living and working at Heron Lodge, in Wroxham, Allonsfield House, near Woodbridge and Lilac Lodge, in Oulton Broad are due to be vaccinated.
Brook House, near Norwich, will be receiving the vaccine next week alongside those living at the group's care home in Eye and Hadleigh.