Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Air ambulance responds after man in his 30s suffers emergency

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:29 AM September 30, 2022
East Anglian Air Ambulance Lowestoft

The Air Ambulance was called to Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 8.28pm on Tuesday, September 27.

With the helicopter scrambled to the scene, and landing nearby, the Anglia One paramedics assisted the EEAST team with the man who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a male in his 30s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Kieran Smith and critical care paramedic David Killingback gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care including administering advanced medication.



"The patient was transferred by EEAST land ambulance team to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

