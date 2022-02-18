Air ambulance responds as man in 40s suffers fall in Lowestoft

The air ambulance was called to Lowestoft early on February 17 after a man suffered a fall. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 2.15am on Thursday, February 17 after the man had fallen in Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 40s.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Ben Peirce, critical care paramedic Rod Wells and supervisor doctor Jon Barratt gave the patient a full assessment and provided A&E level care at the scene, including assisting with the patient's breathing and administering advanced pain relief."

The HEMS crew then accompanied the man as he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by land ambulance, for further treatment.