Care home celebrates transformation after inadequate inspection rating

Staff at Oulton Park Care Home, in Oulton Broad, celebrate a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A care home is no longer in special measures after its latest inspection.

Oulton Park Care Home, in Oulton Broad, has been rated as 'good' across the board by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection earlier this year.

The rating shows the transformation at the Barchester Healthcare-run care home following an inadequate rating last year.

Sarah Wright, general manager at the home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to achieve a ‘good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised.

"It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector to get through the pandemic but we have all pulled together to support each other and everyone has worked incredibly hard.

"I can honestly say the whole team at Oulton Park has risen to the challenge and we will continue to do so.”

Last year's CQC inspection saw the home be placed into special measures after highlighting a number of issues, such as residents lack of "meaningful engagement", and staffing numbers.

However, this year inspectors found the service, which cares for 60 residents, to be 'good' for safety, responsiveness and leadership.

The CQC report states: "People told us they were safe and well cared for in the service.

"Improvements had been made to the staffing level and there were now enough staff to provide support to people at the time they needed it.

"Since the appointment of a new management team, significant improvements had been made to the management and oversight of the service.

"Shortfalls were identified and acted upon robustly, and the management team had driven positive improvement across all areas of service provision.

"Improvements had been made to the environment and people now had access to sources of meaningful engagement and activity."

Barchester Healthcare's managing director Lorna Rose said: "I couldn't be prouder of everyone at Oulton Park.

"They are a fantastic tight-knit team who support one another and provide wonderful care to our residents.

"They are proof that teamwork makes the dream work."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who visited the home this month following the report, said: "I am very pleased to see the progress that has been made since last year and I look forward to visiting again in the summer for the home’s summer fete."