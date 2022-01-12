News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Phenomenal' community support hailed as appeal raises more than £100,000

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:19 PM January 12, 2022
Pauline Donkin, Head of Individual Giving and Supporter Care at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Pauline Donkin, Head of Individual Giving and Supporter Care at St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A Suffolk hospice has hailed the support of communities across Great Yarmouth and Waveney in backing an appeal to help people with life-limiting illnesses.

St Elizabeth Hospice provides vital care to 300 people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses and their families across these areas.

And after the independent Suffolk charity launched its Christmas campaign - Be a Star - the community rallied to help raise more than £100,000.

The Be a Star appeal.

The Be a Star appeal. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

From events such as the Be a Star Matched Giving Week and the hospice’s popular Light up a Life remembrance event through to individual fundraisers taking on challenges, supporters across East Suffolk, Yarmouth and Lowestoft joined in to raise this fantastic amount.

With donations still coming in, the 2021 Be a Star appeal has already surpassed the £77,000 raised in 2020, with the funds raised to support the hospice’s vital work.

Pauline Donkin, head of individual giving and supporter care at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A massive thank you to all our supporters and local businesses who got behind the Be a Star appeal and helped raise such a phenomenal total for the hospice.”

