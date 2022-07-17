Pharmacy worker honoured after saving customer's life
- Credit: Recognition of Excellent Awards
A pharmacy worker who saved a customer's life has been recognised for his actions at a nationwide awards ceremony.
Benjamin Cronin jumped into action when a regular patient collapsed outside Boots in Lowestoft.
The pharmacy advisor immediately started CPR, delivering four shocks to the patient via the nearby Co-op's AED until paramedics arrived.
The ambulance crews and Mr Cronin continued to work to successfully restart the patients heart, before the man was placed into a coma on the roadside.
After a few months of intense treatment, the patient has since returned safely home.
Following his actions, Mr Cronin was nominated for a Recognition of Excellence Award for healthcare workers showing outstanding achievements in the world of community pharmacy.
He was highly commended in the customer care category for his life-saving actions.
His anonymous nominator said: "He continuously wants to support the communities he works within and strives to provide the best healthcare possible for all of our customers and patients."