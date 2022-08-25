'A great achievement': Care home honoured in annual awards

Staff at a care home in Oulton Broad have hailed "a great achievement" after being recognised in an annual awards.

Broadlands Care Home - a Greensleeves Care home in Oulton Broad - has been named in the Top 20 East of England Care Homes in the 2022 Carehome.co.uk awards

With the annual Carehome.co.uk awards highlighting and celebrate remarkable care, the 2022 results have showcased the Suffolk region as excellent for care provision.

Broadlands retained its top 20 status due to its review score of 10 out of 10, with the overall score based on impartial, independent reviews from care home residents, their families and friends.

With Broadlands already holding a coveted ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating, Anne Maas, home manager of Broadlands, said: “Being recognised in this way again is a great achievement for our team here at Broadlands.

"Direct and honest feedback from residents, friends and their families is imperative to ensuring we provide the best possible care.”