Relief as care homes receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Published: 11:18 AM February 16, 2021

Residents and care staff at two care homes in Beccles and Lowestoft are experiencing "hope and relief" after receiving their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The roll-out saw 58 residents from St George’s Care Home in Beccles and The Dell Care Home in Oulton Broad receive the jab.

This means that 98 per cent of people living in the homes are now firmly on their way to immunity and one step closer to being able to safely reunite with their loved ones.

Daniella Penedo, Day Centre Manager at The Dell, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere as the vaccinations took place, and a real sense of camaraderie as residents and staff supported each other through the process.

"One of our residents at The Dell, Martha, was particularly nervous to receive her jab, as was our acting team leader June who has a phobia of needles.

You may also want to watch:

"Rather than letting it overwhelm them, the duo helped each other through and laughed about it together afterwards, which was wonderful to see.”

“I was excited but naturally nervous to receive my vaccination.

"To know that June felt the same, and for us to be able to hold each other's hands throughout, made it so much easier.

"I’m looking forward to the next," Martha said.

Including June, a total of 68 care staff at St George’s and The Dell, which are owned and operated by Wellbeing Care, have now received their first vaccinations.

Amongst the first was the group's director, Farooq Patel, who received his vaccination during a visit to St George’s, with the rest of the team looking on.

Annelli Rooke, service manager at The Dell, said: “I feel so grateful that we’ve been given the opportunity to become one of the first care homes to be vaccinated.

"It has meant that staff, residents and their families can have hope for the future and it’s such a big step forward.

"Whilst our staff have been tremendous in keeping the home safe, to know that the vaccination will help save lives and give our residents the opportunity to receive the love and warmth that their families can provide, makes me incredibly proud”.