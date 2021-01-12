'Truly a credit to our profession' - nurse honoured with prestigious award
An inspirational community nurse has received national recognition for her work to improve the care of patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.
East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) nurse Jayne Jode was presented with a Chief Nursing Officer’s Award after being hailed as "truly a credit to our profession".
The ECCH Tissue Viability Specialist Nurse was awarded the accolade for her work to improve the care of patients who have skin tears and pressure ulcers in care homes in Yarmouth and Waveney.
With the award given to nurses who make major contributions to their profession, providing excellent care, leadership and inspiration to their colleagues and patients, Mrs Jode has led her team of assistant practitioners to design a new skin tear care pathway.
Having been used to train staff in local care homes to correctly diagnose and dress skin tears in residents, it has led to a significant reduction in skin tears and improved healing rates.
With the pathway now being introduced in 90 care homes in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, there are plans in the future for the pathway to be rolled out across all residential homes in the Norfolk and Waveney area.
Alongside this initiative, Mrs Jode has been commended for her work to improve pressure ulcer care, which has seen prevention and treatment training extended across all ECCH’s clinical teams and local residential, nursing home and domiciliary care staff.
Mrs Jode was presented with the award by Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May, in a virtual ceremony in front of her ECCH colleagues.
Ruth May said: “It is my absolute honour to award Jayne a Chief Nursing Officer’s Award.
"I want to say a personal thank you to Jayne for the work she has done, the leadership she has shown, the support she has given and the legacy she will leave.
"She truly is a credit to our profession.”
Speaking of her success, Mrs Jode said: “I’m incredibly humbled to accept this award.
"I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of my team – they’ve been brilliant, especially in delivering the skin tear and prevention of pressure ulcer training in care homes.”