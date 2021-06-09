Coronavirus testing bus to visit Lowestoft

Published: 8:57 AM June 9, 2021

A coronavirus testing bus is visiting Lowestoft today.

Public Health Suffolk will be visiting the coastal town from 10am until 4pm, parked on Royal Thoroughfare.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Count Council said: "The single decker bus will be parked up just past the South Pier Family Amusements Centre.

"The team will be engaging with people, offering support, information and handing out home kits."

In the seven days to June 3, cases around East Suffolk rose by two to 15 from the week prior.

According to data published by NHS England and NHS Improvement, 78.5pc of people aged over 16 in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose, compared to 76.8pc of adults in England.

This puts the Norfolk and Waveney area second out of the 42 health and care systems in England, only behind Somerset.

More than a million doses of vaccine have been given in Norfolk and Waveney.