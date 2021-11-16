Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft

The NHS vaccination bus will be in Lowestoft on Friday, November 19. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

An NHS vaccination bus will be in Lowestoft on Friday, November 19, offering vaccines for people who need their first, second or booster jabs.

The bus will be located opposite the Kirkley Centre in London Road South from 9am until 4pm.

There is no need to book an appointment for the day, people can just turn up.

People are advised that if they have their NHS number on them to bring it with them on the day.

Anyone is eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, even if they are not registered with a local doctor or the NHS.

The community intervention team will also be on hand on the day to answer any questions about the vaccine.

In Suffolk, there were 2,545 positive Covid cases reported in the seven days up to November 11.

This is a decrease of 8.6pc compared to the previous week.

The rolling rate in Suffolk per 100,000 people stands at 334.3.