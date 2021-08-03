Vaccine centres offering walk-in jabs across East Suffolk this week

Published: 12:45 PM August 3, 2021

An increase in the number of walk-in centres has sparked a surge in the progress of the region's vaccine rollout.

The latest data from NHS England and NHS Improvement shows that 92pc of people aged 18 or over have now had at least one dose of the Covid 19 jab in Norfolk and Waveney, compared to 87pc in the rest of England.

76pc of people aged 18 or over have now had two doses of the vaccine locally, compared to 70pc across the rest of England.

Many centres are offering walk-in jabs across East Suffolk. - Credit: PA

This has been spurred on by the increase in walk-in vaccine centres across the area.

This week, there are various places open for walk-in jabs in East Suffolk for first and second doses.

Here are the details:

August 3 to August 8 - 09:00 to 15:00 - Lowestoft - Old Law Courts, Old Nelson St, Lowestoft - Astra Zeneca and Pfizer

August 3 to August 8 - 09:00 to 15:00 - Harleston - Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston - Astra Zeneca and Pfizer

August 3 to August 6 - 09:30 to 17:30 - Worlingham - Worlingham Pharmacy - Pfizer jabs only