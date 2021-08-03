News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Vaccine centres offering walk-in jabs across East Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:45 PM August 3, 2021   
pfizer

The Pfizer vaccine being administered. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An increase in the number of walk-in centres has sparked a surge in the progress of the region's vaccine rollout.

The latest data from NHS England and NHS Improvement shows that 92pc of people aged 18 or over have now had at least one dose of the Covid 19 jab in Norfolk and Waveney, compared to 87pc in the rest of England.

76pc of people aged 18 or over have now had two doses of the vaccine locally, compared to 70pc across the rest of England.

jabs

Many centres are offering walk-in jabs across East Suffolk. - Credit: PA

This has been spurred on by the increase in walk-in vaccine centres across the area.

This week, there are various places open for walk-in jabs in East Suffolk for first and second doses.

Here are the details:

You may also want to watch:

August 3 to August 8 - 09:00 to 15:00 - Lowestoft - Old Law Courts, Old Nelson St, Lowestoft  - Astra Zeneca and Pfizer 

August 3 to August 8 - 09:00 to 15:00 - Harleston - Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston  - Astra Zeneca and Pfizer 

Most Read

  1. 1 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
  2. 2 RNLI called as guard vessel found aground
  3. 3 'I need to see a body' - Sister's torment over speedboat deaths
  1. 4 Vandal's sentencing adjourned after 'mess' of car damage spree case
  2. 5 Joy as funding boost awarded to school creating sensory playground
  3. 6 Rescue mission as fox gets tangled in football net
  4. 7 Public urged to take Covid test if not feeling 100%
  5. 8 Covid app changes mean fewer people will be 'pinged'
  6. 9 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  7. 10 Popular laser lights display set for welcome return to pier

August 3 to August 6 - 09:30 to 17:30 - Worlingham - Worlingham Pharmacy  - Pfizer jabs only

Coronavirus
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hannah Cooper enjoyed a guided tour with Louise Gregory to officially open the Carlton Marshes boardwalk.

Official unveiling for new nature reserve boardwalk in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
suffolk police

Suffolk Live

Woman, 18, victim of possible sexual assault in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Offices for Gull Wing project staff in Lowestoft were formally opened.

'Awe-inspiring' progress on £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance after landing on Southwold beach.

Suffolk Live

Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus