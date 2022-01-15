'When will this all end?' - Snap Journal survey highlights Covid concerns

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council's public health director, has urged members of the public to follow "hands, space, face" rules and get the booster as soon as possible - Credit: PA

People in Lowestoft are still concerned about the impact of Covid-19 with lives having been severely disrupted by the pandemic, a snap survey by the Lowestoft Journal suggests.

The Journal this week conducted a short survey to gauge people's views and experiences of the continuing coronavirus crisis, with 44.4 per cent of those responding saying we should not have any further lockdowns.

The survey offers a compelling insight into current views of the pandemic and the nation's response to it.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

Of the 72 people who had responded at the time of going to press more than 69pc of Lowestoft Journal readers have had their three Covid-19 vaccination jabs.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

However, 12 people (16.7pc) have not had any Covid-19 vaccination jabs, while 2.8pc have had one jab and 11.1pc have had two jabs.

The survey revealed that 23.6pc said the pandemic had disrupted their lives "hugely" while another 38.9pc said their lives had changed "a lot".

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

A further 23.6pc said they had only had to make a few changes due to Covid, while 13.9pc said their lives had changed "not much at all."

The figures showed that 53 (73.6pc) out of the 72 people responding said they always wear a face mask when required, while 27 respondents (37.5pc) said they have, or they know someone who has had, long Covid.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

The survey revealed that 27 respondents, equating to 37.5pc, said they know someone who had died with Covid-19.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

Just over a quarter of people - 27.8pc of respondents - said they have had Covid-19 while 13.9pc said they think they had the disease, but had not had a positive test.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

Another 58.3pc said they had not had Covid.

Of the respondents, just three people (4.2pc) have had Covid more than once.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

Of those who said they had had Covid, 13 people (18.1pc) said they were "moderately ill," while 15.3pc had been mildly ill with three people - 4.2pc - having been seriously ill.

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

More than a quarter - 33.3pc - of people said they would be happy to have further vaccination jabs and for this to continue for "as long as advised."

Just over a quarter - 27.8pc - said they were happy to get further vaccination jabs, but a "long-term alternative" was needed.

Of those responding, just under a quarter - 17 people - had had enough of jabs, while 11 people had never had a jab and they "won't be starting now".

Describing their feelings about further lockdowns, should cases spike again, 36.1pc of people said that if it is necessary "we should do it."

From this, 14 people (19.4pc) said yes, we should have further lockdowns "but only in extreme circumstances."

Lowestoft Journal Covid-19 survey results. - Credit: Archant

With the Omicron variant rife and health services dealing with unprecedented levels of pressure, it is clear Covid-19 is still part of our lives.

Among the anonymous responses to the survey, one person said they "have became really anxious and depressed" since the start of Covid-19 as "life has changed".

One person said the pandemic "is terrifying" as they've been left "frightened to leave the house" and another added they "hate working from home."

Others expressed disgust at the government's attitudes to social gathering, while one posed: "When will this all end?"

The survey comes as Anna Hills, chief executive of the James Paget University Hospital, said the hospital in Gorleston was “completely full” on Tuesday of this week - in a situation worsened by record staff sickness levels.

Anna Hills, chief executive of the James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Archant

With more than 50 patients in the hospital with Covid this week, Ms Hills called it “one of the most challenging times, or the most challenging time, that the trust has ever seen”.

As Prime minister Boris Johnson recently confirmed ministers are considering reducing the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid from seven days to five days, Prof Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia's School of Medicine, backed suggestions the self-isolation period for people who have Covid-19, but no symptoms, should be cut.

Prof Paul Hunter. - Credit: UEA

According to figures released last week from the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, more than 620,000 COVID-19 boosters have been given across Norfolk and Waveney.