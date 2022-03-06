Quarter of people in east Suffolk yet to have Covid booster

A quarter of people in east Suffolk are yet to have their Covid booster vaccine. - Credit: PA

More than a quarter of eligible people in east Suffolk are yet to have their coronavirus booster vaccine.

The latest figures, up to March 4, show almost 89.8pc of people have had their first dose, with 86pc having had their second.

Only 73.2pc have had their third jab - the second lowest in Suffolk, ahead of only the West Suffolk district with 67.3pc.

The figures for the booster are lowest in parts of Lowestoft.

Only 50.9pc of people in Lowestoft Central have had their booster, with the figure rising to 56.2pc in the Harbour and Kirkley ward.

The highest rate in the Waveney area is the Halesworth and Wangford ward, with 78.7pc, followed by Worlingham and Barnby with 77.5pc.

People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered a second Covid-19 booster this spring, health secretary Sajid Javid announced last month.