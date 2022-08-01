News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Summer fair due to be held at care home cancelled amid Covid outbreak

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:33 PM August 1, 2022
Kirkley Manor Care home

Kirkley Manor care home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

An outbreak of Covid has forced the postponement of a summer craft fair that was due to take place at a care home.

Kirkley Manor nursing home, in south Lowestoft, was scheduled to host a summer fair this Saturday, August 6.

A spokesman for the home on Kirkley Park Road said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to stallholders and guests, including the mayor, but unfortunately we were left with no alternative.

"The safety of everyone is our number one priority.”

The event - which was due to feature live music and a range of stalls - will be rescheduled to take place later this year, with a date set to be announced shortly.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Ben Hampton and Ben Stone, the new owners of The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Dan

Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Travellers Carlton Meadow Park Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp on popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon