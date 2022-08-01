Summer fair due to be held at care home cancelled amid Covid outbreak

An outbreak of Covid has forced the postponement of a summer craft fair that was due to take place at a care home.

Kirkley Manor nursing home, in south Lowestoft, was scheduled to host a summer fair this Saturday, August 6.

A spokesman for the home on Kirkley Park Road said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to stallholders and guests, including the mayor, but unfortunately we were left with no alternative.

"The safety of everyone is our number one priority.”

The event - which was due to feature live music and a range of stalls - will be rescheduled to take place later this year, with a date set to be announced shortly.