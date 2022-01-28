'Exciting new chapter' at former hospital site for Danny's charity

The old Lowestoft Hospital social club which was used for training will be the new base for the #LiftLoudForDanny fund. - Credit: Mick Howes

A former hospital social club and training venue is set to be the base for "a vital service."

After Sue and Terry Willgoss marked the end of era as landlords of The Carlton public house in Lowestoft, they are now preparing for a "new and exciting" chapter.

Next month, the #LiftLoudForDanny fund they created in memory of much-loved son Daniel - who lost his battle with his mental health difficulties on June 17, 2018 - will move into new premises in a unit on the site of the former Lowestoft Hospital.

As Mrs Willgoss continues to push for change in memory of Danny - a popular gym club owner - they said this week that while it was "really sad" that they had to call last orders for the final time, they were looking forward to "a new chapter."

Mrs Willgoss said: "We are really excited.

""This is now us moving on to a new and exciting chapter with the #LiftLoudForDanny fund.

"We are still looking at what we will call the new base, with the aim of running all of our support groups there.

"We do hope it will become a safe place for people to come, with the aim of running a wellbeing cafe and possibly creating a therapy room in the future.

"The ultimate aim is still to create a 24-hour suicide crisis centre in Lowestoft - a crisis centre here for people to come to and feel safe."

Since her son's death, Mrs Willgoss has campaigned for improving mental health services, with the #LiftLoudForDanny fund holding regular sessions on Monday's and Thursday's in Lowestoft for various people and groups, along with well-being weekend walks and other games evenings.

Now, the aim is that these groups will be run from the new, central venue.

Mrs Willgoss said: "We had the opportunity to meet Mr Shreeve at the former Lowestoft Hospital site, to see if they were leasing out any further units.

"We got the keys for the old Hospital social club which they used for training, and is accessible via Tennyson Road, last week and we are now on the process of taking everything up to the new centre."

A 36-hour fundraising pool marathon will be held at the new venture in February, and Mrs Willgoss added: "The groups should resume in February at our new venue."