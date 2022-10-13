Dawn walk helps shine a light on World Mental Health Day

Participants ahead of the walk in the East Point Pavilion. - Credit: Alison Joseph

A dawn walk was successfully held this week as groups of people in Lowestoft came together to shine a light on World Mental Health Day.

About 40 people gathered at 6am on Monday morning as members of Sea for the Soul, Lowestoft Park Run, Waveney Surf Lifesaving Club and East Point Pavilion all joined forces.

They headed out from the East Point Pavilion at dawn for a 5km walk to raise awareness and support the community on World Mental Health Day.

The Sea For The Soul group, based in Lowestoft. - Credit: Sea For The Soul

Liam Fayle-Parr, from the Lowestoft-based Sea for the Soul group, said: "Mental well-being underpins absolutely everything we do.

"Make mental health a priority, carve out time to do those things that you know help you.

"Look out for one another, and if anyone's struggling, there is always support available."

World Mental Health Day poster. - Credit: Mental Health Foundation

With the World Health Organisation recognising World Mental Health Day on October 10 every year, Mr Fayle-Parr said: "Thanks Lowestoft Park Run, Waveney Surf Lifesaving Club and East Point Pavilion for supporting this walk.

"Great to see so many of us and so grateful to share this town with so many warm hearted people."