Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to an emergency in Lowestoft. - Credit: James Bass

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 10.06am on New Year's Day (Saturday, January 1).

With the helicopter scrambled to the scene, and landing nearby, the Anglia One paramedics assisted the EEAST team with the man who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his 40s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Rob Major and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment at the scene.

"The HEMS crew then accompanied the patient to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by road ambulance, for further treatment."