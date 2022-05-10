News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:56 PM May 10, 2022
The Air Ambulance responded

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 10am on Saturday, May 7.

With the helicopter scrambled to the scene, and landing nearby, the Anglia One paramedics assisted the EEAST team with the man who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to the air ambulance.

A spokesman said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his 20s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Noamaan Wilson-Baig, critical care paramedic Paul Gates, and supervisor critical care paramedic Page Wilson gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including administering advanced medication.

"The HEMS crew then accompanied the patient to the James Paget University Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment."

East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Lowestoft News

